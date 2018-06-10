Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Notches first career save
Hicks was credited with his first career save in Saturday's win over the Reds, allowing a hit but recording three strikeouts.
In the latter stages of May, Hicks began working with pitching coach Mike Maddux on refining his slider in an attempt to boost his strikeout rate. The initiative has been a rousing success, with Hicks now having recorded 15 of his 24 punchouts on the season since May 23, a span of nine appearances. Eight of those whiffs have come over his first four June outings, a span during which the phenom has notched two holds and Saturday's save.
