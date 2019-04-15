Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Notches four-out save
Hicks allowed one hit in 1.1 innings and earned the save in Sunday's 9-5 win over Cincinnati.
Hicks has locked down his last three save opportunities with two of them being four-out saves. The 22-year-old has a strong hold on the closing job and is taking full advantage of it so far.
