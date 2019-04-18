Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Notches fourth save
Hicks allowed just one walk and struck out a batter in his fourth save of the year during a 6-3 victory against the Brewers on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old has yielded a walk in four of his last five appearances, but none of them have come around to score. Hicks is also 4-for-4 in save opportunities since blowing a game against the Brewers on March 31. In addition to four saves, Hicks has a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and nine strikeouts in eight frames this year.
