Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Notches second win of season
Hicks (2-1) fired a scoreless seventh inning in Wednesday's win over the Twins, issuing one walk.
Hicks lowered his ERA to 0.92 with Wednesday's effort, his seventh consecutive scoreless appearance. The 21-year-old right-hander isn't necessarily racking up the strikeout numbers his triple-digit fastball would presumably make him capable of, but his stellar efforts against big-league bats after making the jump from High-A ball is nothing short of impressive.
