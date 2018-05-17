Hicks (2-1) fired a scoreless seventh inning in Wednesday's win over the Twins, issuing one walk.

Hicks lowered his ERA to 0.92 with Wednesday's effort, his seventh consecutive scoreless appearance. The 21-year-old right-hander isn't necessarily racking up the strikeout numbers his triple-digit fastball would presumably make him capable of, but his stellar efforts against big-league bats after making the jump from High-A ball is nothing short of impressive.