The Cardinals placed Hicks (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

The transaction was fully expected after Hicks underwent an MRI on Monday that confirmed he was dealing with a torn UCL. The Cardinals have yet to decide on a treatment method for Hicks, but the flamethrower will likely be in store for an extended absence if he forgoes Tommy John surgery and instead chooses to address the ligament damage with platelet-rich plasma and/or stem-cell injections or rest and rehab. Over the weekend, manager Mike Shildt tabbed John Gant as Hicks' most likely replacement as the Cardinals' closer, though Carlos Martinez could enter the mix for save chances as well.

