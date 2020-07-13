Hicks (elbow) announced his decision to opt out of the upcoming season Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Hicks was already expected to miss at least a bit of time as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent in June of 2019. Hicks has type 1 diabetes, putting him in a high-risk group regarding COVID-19. He'll take the safe route rather than risking his health for what ultimately would have been just a small handful of innings in the shortened season. Giovanny Gallegos is the presumed next man up in the Cardinals' bullpen, but he's currently stuck in Mexico due to pandemic-related travel issues, leaving either Ryan Helsley or Carlos Martinez as the primary candidates for early-season saves in St. Louis.