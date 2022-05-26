Hicks was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right forearm flexor injury.

Hicks apparently suffered the injury during Tuesday's start against Toronto, when he was charged with the loss after he surrendered four runs on five walks over three innings. According to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, the 25-year-old doesn't believe it's a serious injury, though the medical imaging he recently underwent has yet to be analyzed. The Cardinals are also considering shifting Hicks back to the bullpen once healthy, per Katie Woo of The Athletic.