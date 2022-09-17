Hicks landed on the injured list Saturday due to fatigue and neck spasms, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hicks has allowed three runs in 3.2 innings across his last three appearances, but it's unclear if those struggles are injury-related. He hasn't been good throughout the second half, pitching to a 6.46 ERA in 23.2 frames since the break, something which could perhaps be explained by fatigue. Steven Matz (knee) was activated off the injured list to take his place in the bullpen.