Hicks registered a no-decision during Friday's 3-2 win over the Giants, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Hicks held San Francisco's offense in check early but permitted the first two batters in the fifth to get on base, prompting his removal. Genesis Cabrera subsequently let both runners score, giving Hicks two earned runs allowed in three straight starts. After opening the season with two scoreless relief appearances, the 25-year-old has now allowed seven runs in 12.2 innings across four starts. He'll look to build on the career high 4.1 innings and 68 pitches as he's scheduled to face Baltimore next week.