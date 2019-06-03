Hicks was removed from Sunday's save opportunity against the Cubs with one out and two batters on, with John Gant coming in to get the last two outs to get the save, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Though Hicks didn't get a chance to finish the inning, it doesn't appear that a role change is necessarily coming, judging from manager Mike Shildt's quote after the game. "Johnny has done a nice job for us," Shildt said. "Jordan will be fine. Couple of nights -- two days in a row and a day off, maybe not as sharp. Wanted to get a different look." As Shildt alluded, Hicks pitched both Thursday and Friday, including two innings Friday.