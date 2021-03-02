Hicks was thoroughly impressive facing live hitters for the first time in spring training Monday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Hicks' session was the talk of the morning portion of spring camp Monday prior to the Cardinals' Grapefruit League contest against the Marlins, with manager Mike Shildt describing the performance as "monumental" and fellow reliever Andrew Miller noting it's always an eye-opening experience to watch his bullpen mate throw, even after not facing big-league bats for nearly two years. Hicks last saw game action in June 2019 due to Tommy John surgery and his opt-out of the 2020 campaign as a high-risk player, and he reported getting through his first session without any setbacks. Shildt noted Monday that Hicks will likely work at least once more against his own teammates before making his Grapefruit League debut, emphasizing "[he's] close, for sure".