Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Records 11th save
Hicks didn't allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Thursday against the Phillies.
Hicks needed only eight pitches to shut down the Phillies and earn his 11th save of the season. It was a nice bounceback effort from his last outing in which he allowed three earned runs in the top of the ninth inning to squander the Cardinals lead. While he has a bloated 4.00 ERA, he hasn't allowed a run in eight of his last appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.