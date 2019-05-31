Hicks didn't allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Thursday against the Phillies.

Hicks needed only eight pitches to shut down the Phillies and earn his 11th save of the season. It was a nice bounceback effort from his last outing in which he allowed three earned runs in the top of the ninth inning to squander the Cardinals lead. While he has a bloated 4.00 ERA, he hasn't allowed a run in eight of his last appearances.