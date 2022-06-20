Hicks (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Hicks has been out for nearly a month with a flexor injury. The length of his absence means he'll probably need more than one rehab outing, though the Cardinals have yet to specify exactly when he's expected to return. The righty is reportedly expected to pitch in a relief role upon his return to the majors.
