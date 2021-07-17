Hicks (elbow) hasn't yet resumed mound work and may not return to the Cardinals in 2021, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Manager Mike Shildt said that Hicks is "significantly" behind Jack Flaherty (oblique) in his recovery process, and Flaherty threw his first bullpen session Friday. Shildt said that it's "hard to say" whether the right-hander will pitch again for the Cardinals this season. Hicks has been sidelined since the beginning of May due to right elbow inflammation.