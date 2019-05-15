Hicks, who most recently allowed a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout over an inning in a loss to the Pirates last Friday, hasn't seen a save opportunity since April 29.

The hard-throwing closer does have six straight scoreless appearances and has already compiled 20 strikeouts over 14.1 innings for the season, yet his fantasy owners have been left in the lurch when it comes to saves recently. Hicks remains the unquestioned ninth-inning option for manager Mike Shildt, but a combination of a poor stretch of play by the Cardinals and a pair of blowout victories during that span have conspired to leave him without any save opportunities.