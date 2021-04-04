Hicks fired a perfect seventh inning in a loss to the Reds on Saturday. He did not record a strikeout.

Hicks required just 13 pitches to get his three outs, an encouraging display of efficiency in his first taste of regular-season game action since June 2019. Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports no ball hit off Hicks was harder than 72 mph, and adds that the right-hander's four-seamer and sinker averaged 97.5 mph and 98.1 mph, respectively, during his one inning.