Hicks is no longer scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Orioles in St. Louis, with Steven Matz getting the nod instead, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals didn't provide an immediate explanation for the switch from Hicks to Matz, but it's conceivable that the former is dealing with an injury or illness that might have made him unavailable to pitch. Additional details regarding Hicks' absence should come within the next few hours, but for now, the right-hander projects to make his next start over the weekend against the Giants.