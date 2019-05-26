Hicks did not allow a baserunner during the ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's win over the Braves.

Hicks didn't register any strikeouts but quickly put down the Braves in order with 12 pitches. The 22-year-old is now 10-for-11 in save opportunities, with Saturday's save being his first since April 29 amidst the Cardinals' struggles in May. Hicks has a 2.65 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB through 17 innings this season.