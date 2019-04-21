Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Secures fifth save
Hicks struck out two and allowed one hit in a scoreless inning Sunday, earning the save in a 6-4 win over the Mets.
Hicks has been absolutely dominant in April, allowing just two hits and no runs in 7.2 innings. He's earned a win and all five of his saves during that span. He owns a 2.00 ERA and 11 punchouts in nine innings this season.
