Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Secures ninth save
Hicks struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Monday to record his ninth save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Nationals.
After blowing his first save opportunity of the year March 31, Hicks has been all but flawless in April, posting a 0.79 ERA and 14:5 K:BB through 11.1 innings while converting nine straight chances. The flamethrower has improved his strikeout and walks rates from last season, and Hicks seems close to joining the ranks of the elite ninth-inning fantasy options.
