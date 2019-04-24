Hicks allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk while striking out one to earn the save Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Hicks allowed a solo home run to Travis Shaw to leadoff the top of the ninth inning and followed that up with a walk to Eric Thames. However, he recovered from there, generating a strikeout and double play to secure his sixth save of the season. This marked only the second outing that Hicks has allowed an earned run, and he's proven to be an effective closer capable of racking up strikeouts early on.