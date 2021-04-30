Hicks recorded his third hold in an extra-inning win over the Phillies on Thursday, firing a scoreless sixth inning during which he issued a walk and recorded two strikeouts.

Manager Mike Shildt decided to afford Hicks his first action since Sunday by inserting him into the game immediately after the Cardinals had taken a 3-1 lead in the home half of the fifth inning. Hicks experienced trademark issues with his location while getting just nine of 19 pitches into the strike zone, but he still came away with his third hold. At present, an ascension to the closer's role he filled in 2019 before getting injured doesn't look to be anywhere in the cards for Hicks, as he still appears to be rounding back into shape after sitting out 2020 and Alex Reyes is currently perfect over six save chances while holding down ninth-inning duties.