Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Set for spring debut Thursday
Hicks is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut Thursday versus the Mets, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals deliberately delayed Hicks' first appearance of the spring as a means of conserving his bullets for the regular season. The 22-year-old is viewed as a candidate to close for the Cardinals, but manager Mike Shildt has yet to tip his hand regarding his plans for the ninth inning. Offseason pickup Andrew Miller and perhaps even -- when healthy -- Carlos Martinez (shoulder) could also be in the mix for saves early in 2019.
