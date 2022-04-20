Hicks is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Marlins, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hicks was previously penciled in to start Tuesday's contest but was instead pushed back by two days. The 25-year-old threw 35 pitches over two innings during his last outing Sunday in Milwaukee and is expected to be limited to about 45 pitches in his first start of the season.