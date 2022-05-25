Hicks (1-4) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs on four hits and five walks over three-plus innings as the Cardinals were routed 8-1 by the Blue Jays. He struck out three.

The conversion of Hicks from the bullpen to the rotation continues to go poorly, and Tuesday's five walks were a season high as he got only 40 of 78 pitches over the plate. The right-hander has managed to last five innings only once in seven starts and he's issued multiple free passes in all seven, posting a 5.84 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 24:18 K:BB over 24.2 innings during that stretch.