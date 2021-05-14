Hicks (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The move means Hicks can't be activated before the start of July, though it already seemed unlikely that he'd be back before that point after a second opinion on his inflamed right elbow called for a longer absence than expected Sunday. He'll vacate his spot on the 40-man roster so the Cardinals can select Max Moroff's contract.

More News