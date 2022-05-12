Hicks, who was scratched from Thursday's start against the Orioles, will start Friday against the Giants, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

While the Cardinals didn't initially provide an explanation for starting Steven Matz on Thursday, the team simply wanted to give Hicks an additional day to rest. Over his last four appearances, Hicks has posted a 4.97 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 12.2 innings, and he's failed to last longer than 4.1 innings in any of his starts this year.