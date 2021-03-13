Hicks, who has been impressive in live batting practices and a "B" game appearance, will next progress to making his Grapefruit League debut at a yet-to-be-determined date, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mike Shildt confirmed the right-hander's imminent spring debut Friday, and Silver notes it could unfold this weekend against either the Mets or Marlins. The eventual appearance will mark Hicks' first in official game action since June 22, 2019 following Tommy John surgery that summer and a subsequent 2020 opt-out.