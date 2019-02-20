Hicks has been limited to throwing bullpen sessions thus far in spring training as the Cardinals look to regulate his spring workload, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

There's no injury behind Hicks' restrictions, as the Cardinals merely want to avoid overextending the right-hander with Opening Day still more than a month away. Though the Cardinals seem committed to using Hicks as a high-leverage reliever -- and potentially as their closer -- rather than as a starter at this point, his youth and reliance on premium velocity probably makes monitoring his workload a greater priority for the organization than most of their other bullpen arms. Hicks should face hitters in batting practice in the near future, but it may not be until next week or later before he makes his Grapefruit League debut.