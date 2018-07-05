Hicks earned his 11th hold by firing two scoreless innings in a win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, recording three strikeouts and hitting a batter. He's generated four scoreless frames overall in his first two appearances of July.

The young right-hander has managed to hang on to a spot on the big-league roster without interruption thus far in 2018, a notable feat considering he made the leap from High-A ball without having logged so much as a single appearance at any level about that. Hicks has had remarkably few stumbles, and he's now turned in scoreless outings in seven of his last eight appearances. The in-season incorporation of a slider has also been a rousing success, with Hicks generating a 29:7 K:BB in 19 appearances since May 23.