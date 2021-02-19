Hicks was impressive in his first throwing session of spring Thursday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. "All the feedback from the pitching coaches, [and from] Jordan, was favorable," manager Mike Shildt said. "Ball was coming out really clean, had life to it. We'll see how he recovers today, but a very positive first day for Jordan Hicks, no question about it."

The right-hander will have plenty of eyes on him as he looks to return to full strength following Tommy John surgery. Hicks last faced bats in live action on June 22, 2019, so he'll presumably have plenty of rust to knock off over the next several weeks. Even though he should get plenty of reps in spring camp and Grapefruit League action, he could start the season sharing closing duties with several other experienced ninth-inning options in the relief corps until he's deemed back to 100 percent.