Hicks (1-1) took the loss against Miami on Thursday, pitching three innings and allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three.

Hicks is working on transitioning from the bullpen to a spot in the rotation, so he was capped at 46 pitches Thursday. The right-hander allowed only a second-inning run and kept the Marlins from registering any extra-base hits, but the Cardinals' offense was shut out, thus handing Hicks his first loss. He'll likely continue to gradually push his pitch count up over his subsequent few starts as he looks to build up to a standard starter's workload. Hicks' next outing is tentatively scheduled to come at home against the Mets early next week.