Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Suffers loss
Hicks (1-2) allowed two runs on three hits with one strikeout and one walk across 1.1 innings while taking a loss against the Rangers on Sunday.
The Cardinals asked far more of Hicks than they usually do, as the 22-year-old threw 39 pitches Sunday afternoon. Unsurprisingly, this did not end well. After facing two batters in the eight and pitching a perfect ninth, Hicks allowed the first three hitters of the 10th to reach base. Carlos Martinez came on, but he couldn't put out the fire fast enough for Hicks to avoid the loss. Hicks dropped to 1-2 with a 2.81 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 16 innings this year.
