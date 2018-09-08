Hicks (3-4) allowed a game-winning two-run home run to Jeimer Candelario and one other hit over 1.1 innings in a loss to the Tigers on Friday. He struck out two.

Hicks is one of several candidates for the closer's role following Bud Norris' recent struggles, but he came up short in his own right Friday. The hard-throwing rookie cruised through the first four batters he faced over the eighth and first third of the ninth inning before allowing a single to Victor Reyes. Candelario then launched a 102 mph sinker -- the first pitch he saw -- 361 feet to left to send the Tigers home winners. The stumble snapped Hicks' four-appearance scoreless streak, although he was able to notch multiple strikeouts for the third time in the last five outings. Given his electric stuff, Hicks projects to continue seeing ninth-inning opportunities despite his Friday struggles.