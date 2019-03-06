Hicks did not allow a hit or walk while recording four strikeouts over one scoreless inning Tuesday against the Phillies.

Hicks actually ended up facing five batters during the frame as Andrew McCutchen reached via error and Nick Williams reached on a strike-three wild pitch. The 22-year-old has been lights out thus far in spring training with seven strikeouts, one walk and zero hits allowed across two scoreless innings.

