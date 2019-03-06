Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Tabs four-strikeout inning
Hicks did not allow a hit or walk while recording four strikeouts over one scoreless inning Tuesday against the Phillies.
Hicks actually ended up facing five batters during the frame as Andrew McCutchen reached via error and Nick Williams reached on a strike-three wild pitch. The 22-year-old has been lights out thus far in spring training with seven strikeouts, one walk and zero hits allowed across two scoreless innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Set for spring debut Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Spring workload regulated•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Not officially named closer•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Usage being monitored•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Loses out on closer's role•
-
Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Surrenders game-winning homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...