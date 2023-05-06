Hicks (0-3) took the loss and a blown save Friday versus the Tigers, allowing three runs on a hit and two walks with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning. He also hit a batter.

Hicks had shown improvements over recent weeks, allowing just one unearned run -- which led to a loss -- in his last 6.2 innings. That was all gone in a messy seventh inning Friday, which saw him throw just 14 of 26 pitches for strikes. His control issues have cropped up again with five walks over his last three appearances. Hicks is at a 7.62 ERA, 2.38 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB through 13 innings this season.