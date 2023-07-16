Hicks (1-6) took the extra-inning loss in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out one over two innings.

The game was resumed after getting suspended Friday due to weather. Hicks got through the ninth inning without much trouble, but gave up a pair of runs in the 10th to take the loss. He's now at a 3.93 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB through 38.2 innings overall while adding seven saves, six holds and three blown saves. Hicks had a strong June, but he's now given up five runs (three earned) over his last seven outings.