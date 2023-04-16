Hicks (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and struck out one in one-third of an inning, taking the loss Saturday versus the Pirates.

Hicks has often put himself behind the eight-ball in his appearances this season, as he's had trouble retiring the first batter he faces. That was the case Saturday, as Andrew McCutchen took him deep for a two-run home run to begin the 10th inning. Hicks has an awful 12.71 ERA, 3.35 WHIP and 6:8 K:BB across 5.2 innings over 5.2 ininngs. His velocity is as strong as ever, but he hasn't found any way to harness it with control, so Hicks remains an unappealing fantasy option.