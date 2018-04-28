Hicks (1-1) allowed an earned run on a hit, a walk and a hit batsman over two-thirds of an inning in an extra-innings loss to the Pirates on Friday. He also recorded a strikeout.

The flame-throwing right-hander couldn't close the deal Friday, despite getting his outing started on a positive note with a swinging strikeout of Max Moroff. Hicks subsequently issued a walk to David Freese and then allowed him to advance to second on a wild pitch. A Gregory Polanco groundout later, Hicks surrendered the game-winning single to Starling Marte for his first loss of the season. The 21-year-old has now allowed an earned run in each of his last two trips to the mound after opening the season with eight consecutive appearances in which he didn't allow an earned run.