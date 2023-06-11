Hicks (1-4) allowed a run on a hit and a walk while striking out one over one inning to take the loss Sunday versus the Reds.

Hicks put two runners on base and then yielded a fielder's choice to Tyler Stephenson, who knocked in the Reds' go-ahead run. After a month-long, 12.1-inning scoreless streak, Hicks has yielded three runs over 1.1 innings in two appearances versus Cincinnati. He's now at a 4.73 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 42:21 K:BB over 26.2 innings with five holds and two blown saves this season. With four walks over his last four innings, Hicks will need to once again regain his command to be an effective reliever.