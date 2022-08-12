Hicks (3-6) allowed two runs on two walks and struck out one in 1.1 innings, taking the loss Thursday against the Rockies.

Hicks got through the sixth inning without trouble, but he walked two batters with one out in the seventh. Genesis Cabrera couldn't stop the Rockies' momentum in what became a six-run frame, with Hicks getting charged with the loss. The flame-throwing right-hander has seen more high-leverage work lately, picking up four holds in his last nine appearances. He owns a 4.89 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 44:31 K:BB through 46 innings across 23 outings (eight starts) this year, though he remains in more of a versatile relief role at this part of the season.