President of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Thursday that Hicks (elbow) has advanced to throwing 30-pitch bullpen sessions of "moderate intensity" in recent weeks, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Despite MLB's ongoing shutdown, Hicks' rehab program doesn't seem to have slowed down considerably, as Mozeliak reiterated that the right-hander remains on pace to be ready for game action at some point around the middle of the summer. Goold speculates that Hicks may be cleared to face hitters by the time teams are allowed to resume training, at which point a more precise timeline for his return from the injured list could be established.