Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Tommy John surgery scheduled
Hicks (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Hicks and the Cardinals were reportedly taking some time to evaluate their plan of action after the closer was diagnosed with a torn UCL on Monday, but Tommy John surgery always seemed to be the likely outcome. The procedure will keep him out for all of this season and most, if not all, of next year as well. Carlos Martinez is expected to handle the ninth inning in Hicks' absence.
