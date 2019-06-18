Hicks worked a perfect ninth inning in a non-save situation during Monday's win over Miami.

Hicks needed just seven pitches to make quick work of Miami's 4-6 hitters by forcing three straight groundouts. The flame-throwing closer lowered his ERA to 3.33 with 27 strikeouts in 24.1 innings. He's also 14-for-15 in save chances with a tight grip on St. Louis' closing job.

