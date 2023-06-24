Hicks will not be available for Saturday's game against the Cubs due to illness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Jordan Walker was forced out of the lineup with an illness Wednesday, and Hicks is now facing a similar issue. It should be a short-term absence, but any save opportunity would likely be handled by Giovanny Gallegos on Saturday.
