Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Undergoes surgery
Hicks underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Paletta and went off without a hitch. Hicks will be sidelined for the remainder of the season and most, if not all, of next year following the procedure. In the meantime, Carlos Martinez is expected to assume ninth-inning duties in Hicks' absence.
