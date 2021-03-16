Hicks faced only the Mets' Lucas Guillorme in the right-hander's Grapefruit League debut Sunday, engaging in a 22-pitch sequence that culminated in a walk.

Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports the at-bat took 12 minutes and included six pitches of over 100 mph. It was Hicks' first taste of official game action since June 22, 2019, and while the original plan had been to deploy him for one inning Sunday, he was removed from the contest following the walk due to his pitch count.