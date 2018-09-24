Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Usage being monitored
Hicks, who's thrown 75 innings this season after making the jump from High-A to the majors, is being used judiciously in September in anticipation of a possible postseason run, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. "We're mindful of everyone's health, but clearly with Jordan, we're a little more mindful," manager Mike Shildt said. "I don't think Jordan has any restrictions. I don't see any limitations on him moving forward."
Hicks' 70 appearances lead the Cardinals and have him tied for ninth among National League relievers, while also qualifying as the second-highest number of frames he's thrown in his professional career. Shildt has managed his young phenom carefully during the current month, with Hicks having last pitched on back-to-back days back on Sept. 3-4 and having enjoyed a six-day layoff between appearances earlier in September as well. The 22-year-old right-hander is on pace for his fewest innings in a full month this season, but the extra rest should leave him well-positioned to serve as a key cog in a postseason relief corps if the Cardinals are able to qualify for the playoffs.
