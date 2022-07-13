Hicks allowed a hit and three walks with one strikeout in 1.2 innings as the opener in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Dodgers. He did not factor in the decision.

Hicks has seen time as a starter and a middle reliever so far, but Tuesday was his first turn as an opener. While he kept runs off the board, he threw only 18 of 38 pitches for strikes in an erratic outing. Hicks has pitched 6.2 scoreless innings since returning from a forearms strain in early July. He has a 4.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 34:24 K:BB across 35.1 innings in 14 outings (eight starts) overall, though his usage is likely to remain flexible.