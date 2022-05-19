Hicks pitched four innings against the Mets on Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision.

Hicks struggled mightily with his control throughout the outing, as only 39 of his 82 pitches crossed the plate. He issued a season-high three walks and hit two batters, but he escaped substantial damage as the Mets left five runners on base during his four innings. Hicks has completed five innings only once this season and has issued multiple free passes in each of his past six appearances. Those numbers don't bode well for his fantasy outlook despite the fact that he has struck out over a batter per inning. Hicks' next start is tentatively slated to come at home against Toronto next week.